Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: Shinsadong Tiger passes away, Cha Eun Woo drops WHERE AM I video, Jisoo launches BLISSOO, and more

Renowned K-pop producer Shinsadong Tiger tragically passed away on February 23. He was known for creating hits like EXID's Up & Down, Momoland's Bboom Bboom and more. ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo released the music video for his new track WHERE AM I which was an instant hit with the fans. BLACKPINK's Jisoo followed the footsteps of her members Jennie and Lisa and launched her solo label BLISSOO. Here is everything that happend this week at a glance.

Shinsadong Tiger tragically passed away

Shinsadong Tiger was the man behind EXID's Up Down, Momoland's Bboom Bboom, Apink's No No No and many more. The producer created catchy sounds which were an instant hit with the audiences. He has worked with various artists like HyunA, T-Ara, Beast, 4Minute and many more. Unfortunately, on February 23, the producer passed away.

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo drops WHERE AM I music video

On February 19, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo dropped the music video for WHERE AM I. The video quickly garnered love and attention from the fans and received millions of views. The track is a part of his 1st mini album ENTITY which was released on February 15.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo launces her solo label BLISSOO

On February 22, BLACKPINK member Jisoo launched her solo label BLISOO along with the official website and social media accounts. Fans congratulated her on the achievements. Many expressed their excitement and happiness as their favourite idol kicked off a new venture. In December 2023, all BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for their group activities. Jennie and Lisa also launched their solo companies ODD ATELIER and LLOUD.

Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyun and Song Ha Yoon's Marry My Husband ends with a bang

Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyun and Song Ha Yoon came to an end and achieved its highest viewership ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, for episode 16, the drama achieved a nationwide average viewership rating of 12 percent which is an increase from the previous episode.

