Weekly K-pop release: EXO's D.O.'s Somebody, FANTASY BOYS' New Tomorrow, and more; Pick your favorite song

Weekly K-pop releases

EXO's D.O. dropped the title track Somebody on September 18, marking his first solo music comeback. K-pop boy groups FANTASY BOYS and EVNNE debuted in the entertainment scene this week with songs New Tomorrow and TROUBLE respectively. Surprise collaboration song Win For You by singer-actor Im Siwan and aespa member Winter also dropped this week with astonishing vocals and orchestral sounds. Other notable K-pop tracks released this week are Vroom Vroom by Tempest, You're Beautiful by The Rose, and Blue In You by Kim Yo Han (Duet with CHEEZE). It's time for you to take a poll and vote for your favorite K-pop song release.

