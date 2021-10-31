Weekly Newswrap: ATEEZ’s fan scare, BTS, BLACKPINK’s Lisa on Billboard chart, SEVENTEEN’s concert & more

We present you with this week’s top news as a lot of ups and downs are reported from the Korean Entertainment industry.

ATEEZ:

KQ Entertainment released a statement reminding fans to abide by rules when it comes to their artists’ privacy as a location tracking device was found on ATEEZ’s work vehicle. The agency plans to take legal action and has been coordinating with the police for the same.

Billboard Hot Trending Songs Chart:

BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’ ranked number 1 on the chart, while ‘Butter’ came in at No.7. The group’s collaborative song ‘My Universe’ ranked No.4 while member SUGA’s produced track ‘You’ took up the No.17 spot.



BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ‘MONEY’ and ‘LALISA’ came in at No.2 and 3 spots once again displaying the solo singer’s continued influence.

SEVENTEEN:

SEVENTEEN has announced their online concert ‘POWER OF LOVE’ to be held on November 14 and November 21 at 5 pm KST (1:30 pm IST). The group also achieved its fifth consecutive million-seller title with the ninth mini-album ‘Attacca’.

BTS:

The South Korean boy group has made its first submission for the 2021 Grammy Awards. BTS’ ‘Butter’ is in the run for the 'Best Pop Duo/Group' category.

EXO’s Kai:

SM Entertainment has confirmed the upcoming comeback of Kai as a solo artist, one year after his debut with ‘Kai’ and lead track ‘Mmmh’. The music video for the track also crossed 100 million views on YouTube, making him the first EXO member to achieve the milestone with his solo work.

