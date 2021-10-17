Weekly Newswrap: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s collab, Squid Game’s rise to No.1, 2AM’s comeback & more

We have compiled the top news for you this week, have a look below!

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s collab:

YG Entertainment has finally confirmed the release fate for BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s collaboration with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion. The song 'SG' will release on October 22 following much teasing from the artists.

Squid Game:

‘Squid Game’ has officially become the biggest Netflix series with its viewership count rising to 111 viewers. The said record has been achieved in just 25 days since the release of the money chaser series.

2AM’s comeback:

2AM has confirmed the release of their 4th mini-album, seven years after their last full group release. ‘Ballad 21 F/W’ will drop on November 1 and is reported to have 2PM’s Junho and Kim So Hyun star as leads in the upcoming music video.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s dating rumours:

YG Entertainment has officially denied the dating rumours between BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and football star Son Heungmin after fans speculated the two arrived in South Korea together.

BTS’ V’s dating rumours:

HYBE LABELS clarified the rumours doing the rounds about BTS member V after he visited the ‘Korea International Art Fair 2021’ VVIP Preview event and was spotted with Paradise Group’s President’s family. The agency stated that the singer is ‘just acquaintances’ with them.

