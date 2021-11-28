Weekly Newswrap: BTS at the AMAs, Park Shin Hye’s pregnancy & marriage, Seo Ye Ji’s return & more

We have picked the hottest news of this week for you!

BTS:

Ahead of their 4 day sold out concert, BTS arrived at the 2021 American Music Awards in style. With two spectacular performances in tow, they also became the biggest winners of the night, taking home the Favourite Pop/Duo and Favourite Pop Song trophies followed by the most coveted Artist of the Year award. The group also earned its second Grammy nod, in the Best Duo/Group Performance category.

Park Shin Hye & Choi Tae Joon:

Good news came in for Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon fans as the couple announced their marriage plans. Park Shin Hye’s agency also released a statement confirming the actor’s pregnancy.

Seo Ye Ji:

The dramaland will witness the return of Seo Ye Ji soon enough as she participates in the filming for ‘Eve’s Scandal’ alongside Park Byung Eun and Lee Sang Yeob. The drama centres around a 2 trillion KRW divorce suit.

BLACKPINK:

BLACKPINK’s Lisa tested positive for the COVID-19 virus after returning to South Korea. The other members were also tested and found to be negative. YG Entertainment released a statement regarding both updates and assured fans that they will be abiding by the health authorities’ rules for the safety of the artists.

Jung Ho Yeon:

‘Squid Game’ fame Jung Ho Yeon overtook IU to become the 8th most followed South Korean celebrity on Instagram. Her current follower count lies at 23.7 Million.

Jung Hae In & Ji Chang Wook:

The two superstar actors will be appearing on the tvN variety show ‘House on Wheels’ in its third season. The date for the broadcast has not been revealed however, it is said to be the biggest episode of the season

