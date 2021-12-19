Weekly Newswrap: BTS on Billboard, TWICE's tour date cancellation, Kim Seon Ho’s role replacements & more

While the world continues to marvel at the achievements of the Korean entertainment industry as this year comes to a close, we bring you the hottest news of the week to keep you updated about everything hot and happening.

BTS:

BTS may have just performed the most unique stage in their career by taking to the Los Angeles streets for a crosswalk performance for ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’. Remarkably the septet also broke pop sensation Taylor Swift’s record by charting on top of Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart for 46 weeks in total.

TWICE:

Girl group TWICE has cancelled the December 24 offline concert scheduled to take place in Seoul, South Korea amid stricter guidelines in the nation as a precaution against the rising COVID-19 cases. The December 25, 26 offline and December 26 online concerts will continue as planned.

Kim Seon Ho:

Two of the movies that were supposed to be actor Kim Seon Ho’s first steps into the big screen world have found his replacements. Actor Lee Hyun Woo has been cast for the role in ‘Dog Days’, meanwhile ‘My Name’ fame Ahn Bo Hyun has been chosen for ‘2 O’Clock Date’ opposite YoonA.

The HallyuTalk Awards:

Pinkvilla’s HallyuTalk has kickstarted the 100 percent fan voted awards event ‘The HallyuTalk Awards’ with 12 interesting categories and a fan selected one. So far, the nominations for the ‘Relationship Goals of 2021’, ‘Best Actor of 2021’, ‘Best Actress of 2021’ and ‘Best Popcorn Worthy Show’ have been announced.

