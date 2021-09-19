Weekly Newswrap: BTS’ concert and special envoy appointment, ‘Hospital Playlist 2’ ends, 2AM reunion & more

Another wrap to a week full of new announcements, we present the top ones in a complied list.

1. BTS:

The septet is once again doing wonders as they accepted their formal appointment as the Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture at the Blue House. The group also left their home country on September 18, as the fans celebrated the group’s appearance at the international Incheon Airport after almost 2 years. Meanwhile, they also shared their plans to host a live concert ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ on October 24 at 6:30 PM KST (3 PM IST).

2. Hospital Playlist:

The popular drama ‘Hospital Playlist’ saw an end to its second season ‘Hospital Playlist 2’ with the highest ratings recorded for this season. The finale saw a 14.1 percent rating surpassing their own previous record. The cast announced their return with a special episode and a variety show airing soon.

3. 2AM:

After initial speculations, it was reported that 2AM has been preparing for a comeback with the jacket shooting for a full-length album already completed. This is set to mark the group’s full return in about 7 years.

4. Comebacks announced:

aespa: Rookie girl group aespa who has been taking the world by storm will be releasing their mini-album ‘Savage’ on October 5.



ENHYPEN: Following the recovery of the members of the group, ENHYPEN announced their comeback slated for October 12 with the first full-length album ‘DIMENSION: DILEMMA’.



GOT7 Youngjae: After much teasing from fellow group members, GOT7’s Youngjae announced his solo debut with mini-album 'COLORS from Ars' to be released on October 5.

