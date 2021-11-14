Weekly Newswrap: BTS & Megan Thee Stallion, Squid Game season 2, Lee Min Ho on ‘The Heirs’ sets & more

We have the hottest news of this week for you!

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion:

BTS will reunite with their friend, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion for a world premiere performance of ‘Butter’ at the American Music Awards. This will also be the first in-person performance in front of fans of the group in about 2 years.

Squid Game:

Director Hwang Dong Hyuk of the Netflix super series ‘Squid Game’ has confirmed the release of the second season and says some of it is already in his mind. Standing by his side at a screening, he also said Lee Jung Jae’s character will return.

NCT comeback:

NCT has announced a full group comeback slated for release this December 14 called 'Universe'. Their last big release was in 2020 when new members Shotaro and Sungchan joined the clan, taking the number to 23.

ENHYPEN:

The rookie group has been crowned the title of million sellers within a year of their debut. ENHYPEN’s first studio album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' recorded 1,139,099 copies in sales since it came out on October 12.

Winner’s Mino:

Mino has been confirmed to make his film and thereby his acting debut as he will star alongside Yoo Ah In and Go Kyung Po’s Netflix movie ‘Seoul Vibe’. Actors Lee Kyu Hyung, Park Joo Hyun, Ong Seong Wu, Kim Sung Kyun and Jung Woong In have also been revealed to be in the movie.

Lee Min Ho:

Lee Min Ho visited the sets of his famous drama ‘The Heirs’ as he hopped into Los Angeles for the LACMA Art + Film Gala. The Hunting Beach in Southern California has seen some of the most loved acting scenes from the star who continues to be a fan favourite.

