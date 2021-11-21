Weekly Newswrap: EXO’s Chen’s second child, Kim Seon Ho’s return, BTS in LA & more

We have brought you the hottest news from this week.

EXO:

Chen: SM Entertainment confirmed the news that EXO member Chen and his wife are expecting their second child. Chen is currently serving in the military.

Sehun: Youngest member Sehun trended worldwide after his appearance on the latest episode of the drama ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’.

Kim Seon Ho:

Actor Kim Seon Ho trended as 'Kim Seon Ho Most Popular Actor' after bringing in 2 wins at the '2021 Asia Artist Awards'. His agency also confirmed that the actor will be present at the script reading session of the movie ‘Sad Tropics’.

BTS:

BTS left for LA on November 17 and were spotted at the Incheon Airport looking handsome as ever. The LAX also made sure of their safe landing, giving the boys a special exit to avoid the mob awaiting them. Following this, the boys (J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook) were spotted with American rapper Lizzo at the LA concert of Harry Styles.

Hyun Bin:

Actor Hyun Bin will be a part of the movie ‘Harbin’ as revealed by the film’s production company Hive Media Corp. He is also set to appear in ‘The Point Men’, with the filming already underway.

Squid Game:

The Netflix banger, 'Squid Game' has officially become the most watched show on the platform by raking in a staggering aggregate of 1.65 billion hours of viewing over the first four weeks since its release.

