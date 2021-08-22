Weekly Newswrap: iKON’s Bobby’s revelation, BTS tour cancellation, Miyawaki Sakura’s return & more

Here’s a look at the happenings of the past week in the K-universe.

iKON’s Bobby revelation:

iKON’s Bobby made the world go into a frenzy when he announced his upcoming marriage and fatherhood plans. In a personally penned letter via his Instagram, Bobby announced that he will be marrying the person he loves soon and welcome a baby in the month of September.

BTS tour cancellation:

BTS announced the cancellation of their ‘Map Of The Soul’ Tour which was on hold since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Originally scheduled for April 2020, a postponement was announced in April 2021. Keeping the current situation in mind, the megahit group has decided to cancel the tour.

Miyawaki Sakura:

The former IZ*ONE member is rumoured to have scheduled her return to Korea following reports of her having joined the upcoming girl group formed under Source Music. According to a Japanese media outlet, the singer will return to South Korea on August 23 to sign with HYBE Labels.

Albums released:

‘Queendom’:

Red Velvet returned with their sixth mini-album ‘Queendom’ and its title song of the same name on August 16. The album made its mark on several local and international charts while the girls held an online fanmeeting named ‘'inteRView vol.7: Queendom’ on the same day.

‘Season Songs’:

A collab between ATEEZ and Kim Jong Kook, the special album with its 3 songs with the title being ‘Do you want to go to the sea?’ was released on August 16 and received much lover and support from the fans of both the artists.

‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE’:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER released their repackage album on August 17 with the title track ‘LOSER=LOVER’. The album has swept the charts over the world with reaching iTunes No.1 in 16 regions.

‘OK’:

CIX released their 1st full-length album ’OK' Prologue : Be OK on August 17. The title song ‘Wave’ possesses a deep meaning overcoming difficulties and moving forward, and received love from fans all over the world.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: CNBLUE: A coded pop rock Burning, Lovely, Untouchable, and Emotional love story