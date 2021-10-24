Weekly Newswrap: Kim Seon Ho’s controversy, D.P season 2, BTS at iHeartRadio and more

Here is the most happening news in the Korean Entertainment industry this week!

Kim Seon Ho:

Following being speculated as ‘Actor K’, who a netizen claimed to have been gaslighted by, Kim Seon Ho released an apology. The actor was then dropped from ‘2 Days & 1 Night’, the ongoing variety show as well as projects like ‘Dog Days’ and '2 O'Clock Date'. His ex-girlfriend also issued her own apology for causing concern and will reportedly be taking legal action against accusations. According to the latest update, Kim Seon Ho has reportedly been hospitalised at a university hospital.

D.P:

The famed military Netflix series has reportedly been renewed for another season after its successful run the first time. Starring Jung Hae In and Koo Kyo Hwan as the main leads, ‘D.P’ received praise worldwide.

BTS:

BTS will open up the iHeartRadio '2021 Jingle Ball Tour' and perform their hit singles 'Dynamite' and 'Butter’ on December 3 in Los Angeles. The group also recently parted with Sony Music’s Columbia Records by signing up with Universal Music Group for US distribution.

THE BOYZ and MONSTA X and Somi:

Boy groups THE BOYZ and MONSTA X have each confirmed comebacks as well as soloist Somi. With THE BOYZ will release a single album ‘Maverick’ on November 1 following the success of their sixth mini-album ‘THRILL-ING’ that was released in August 2021.

MONSTA X on the other hand has announced the release of their 2nd English album 'The Dreaming' which will release on December 10. A 10-song tracklist has also been shared that includes ‘One Day’, their previously released single.

Somi will release her first full-length album ‘XOXO’ on October 29 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Her last release was the smashing single 'DUMB DUMB' released on August 2.

