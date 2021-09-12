Weekly Newswrap: ‘LALISA’ drops, B.I’s sentence, TXT’s solo concert, MAMA in South Korea & more

Let’s take a look at the top updates from the Korean entertainment industry this week.

‘LALISA’:

BLACKPINK’s Lisa released her debut solo album on ‘LALISA’ on September 10 and received immense love and support from fans. The single album broke multiple records and set a staggering start to the rapper’s solo career.

B.I:

Artist B.I, who is a former iKON member and YG Entertainment member, attended his sentencing trial on September 10. He was sentenced to 4 years of probation along with 80 hours of community service, 40 hours of a drug treatment course, and an additional fine of 1.5 million KRW (approximately 1300 USD).

TOMORROW X TOGETHER LIVE:

The boy group announced its exclusive concert ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER LIVE <ACT:BOY>’ to be held on October 3 via the online fan community platform Weverse. This will be their first-ever solo concert since debuting in 2019.

MAMA:

According to reports, the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards will be held on December 11. The usually international event will take place at CJ ENM Contents World in Paju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea for a second year owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Seo Ye Ji:

The popular actress is said to be reportedly making her return to dramaland. Seo Ye Ji has been approached for the drama ‘Eve’s Scandal’ opposite Park Byung Eun for a story that follows a conglomerate family and its 2 trillion KRW (about 1.73 billion USD) divorce lawsuit that shakes the nation.

