Weekly Newswrap: OnlyOneOf’s Love’s withdrawal, BTS’ Butter longest reign, ‘Escape from Mogadishu’ fame & more

A lot went on this week in the K-Universe, from releases to withdrawals to announcements of more music. We have compiled some important news for you.

OnlyOneOf’s Love:

Member and leader of K-pop group OnlyOneOf has announced his withdrawal from the group. 8D Creative informed the fans of the decision on 2 August, stating that the member would be wrapping his last activities soon.

BTS ‘Butter’:

The song that has become almost an anthem for the group since its release, BTS’ ‘Butter’ continued to grab the top spot on the Billboard Hot100 Chart. This was the song’s ninth week as No.1 making it the longest-running song for 2021.

‘Escape from Mogadishu’ fame:

The movie ‘Escape from Mogadishu’ has received a staggering response from the audience as it surpassed 1 Million moviegoers, the first one to do so this year.

EXO’s Xiumin Covid-19:

The singer tested positive for the virus on August 5, post which, the EXO members and staff underwent testing. Their results were announced negative, and they will be in self-quarantine for 2 weeks.

New releases:

Golden Child, SOMI, ASTRO, and SUNMI released new music this week. AKMU released MV for collaboration song ‘Contest’ with Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon. All impressive in their own styles, these summer comebacks have brought excitement to the listeners, while also achieving great success on various charts.

Comebacks announced:

STAYC, MCND, BtoB, T1419 have announced upcoming releases. Former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eun Bi will also make her solo debut soon. Exact schedules have not been revealed.

ALSO READ: K-Biography: Take a look at BLACKPINK; The supergroup, fashion queens and much more