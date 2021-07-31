Weekly Newswrap: Park Seo Joon in MCU, ‘Butter’ returns on Hot100, ‘Penthouse 3’ extended & more

Another week has gone by in the K-universe and there’s so much to look at. Multiple comebacks are on their way to our ears and ‘Butter’ is continuing its reign. Covid-19 is striking again, halting shoots in South Korea while another Korean actor is on his way into the MCU.

Park Seo Joon as a superhero:

The talented actor seems to be confirmed as a cast member of the upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ‘The Marvels’, a sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’. His name was spotted alongside the other actors on the IMDb website.

BTS ‘Butter’ back on top:

The famous song returned to the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot100 Chart, replacing ‘Permission to Dance’ in a classic BTS vs BTS move.

Wooga squad in one video:

The friend group of actors Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and Choi Woo Sik along with BTS’ V came together to star in Peakboy’s new music video for ‘GYOPO HAIRSTYLE’.

AOA’s Mina hospitalised:

The singer and former member of the group AOA attempted to take her own life and was rushed to the hospital. Emergency surgery was performed to save her.

‘Penthouse 3’ extension:

‘Penthouse 3’ has confirmed that it will be extended to a total of 14 episodes this season. It also maintained its top spot in viewership though the ratings suffered a fall.

Covid-19:

Actor Ji Chang Wook tested positive for Covid 19 halting the shoot of his drama ‘The Sound of Magic’

BTOB’s Minhyuk returned after a 2-week hospitalisation to assure fans and request them to stay safe.

Comebacks announced:

THE BOYZ joined the comeback lineup with the upcoming album ‘THRILL-ING’and its title track ‘THRILL RIDE’ to be released on 9 August.

CRAVITY wasn’t farther behind as their 1st full-length album ‘THE AWAKENING: Written in the stars’ was announced to be released on 19 August.

T-ara came together for its 12th anniversary live and revealed a full group album coming out soon.

Girls’ Generation will reunite as a whole on the variety show ‘You Quiz on the Block’.