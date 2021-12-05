Weekly Newswrap: Snowdrop poster, BTS’ sold out concert, Korean Money Heist, Gong Yoo’s Squid Game post & more

After another rollercoaster week in the K-universe, we have compiled a list of the top news that you need to check out.

Snowdrop:

With each passing moment, the anticipation for JTBC’s upcoming romance drama is reaching an all time high. Starring Jung Hae In, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Kim Hye Yoon, Yoo In Na, Yoon Se Ah and more, the group poster for ‘Snowdrop’ was released.

BTS:

BTS once again became the talk of the town as they finished off 4 nights of sold out shows at the SoFi Stadium. This not only earned them a whopping 33.3 million USD in revenue but also gathered a crowd of 2,14,000 only through tickets.

Money Heist:

Park Hae Soo shared a glimpse of the upcoming Korean version of the famous Netflix show ‘Money Heist’ by introducing himself as the character Berlin. He further confirmed the arrival of the show by teasing a 2022 release.

Gong Yoo:

Star actor Gong Yoo made his grand entry to the Instagram world on December 1 after what fans like an eternity of waiting. In classic witty style of the actor, his first post was a well cooked squid as a reference to his cameo in ‘Squid Game’.

Soundtrack #1:

A new pairing in the making as the production team of upcoming romance music drama ‘Soundtrack #1’ has confirmed its leads. Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee have been roped in for the roles of a photographer and a pianist respectively.

MONSTA X and aespa:

Both the groups have tested negative of COVID-19. The aespa members, after being held at the airport, following their return performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, waited for a negative test result. The MONSTA X members had a staff member test positive and hence took the test themselves.

