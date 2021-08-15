Weekly Newswrap: Soojin leaves (G)I-DLE, Seungri sentenced to 3 years of prison, ITZY comeback & more

(G)I-DLE’s Soojin:

On 14 August, CUBE Entertainment announced the withdrawal of one of the members of the girl group (G)I-DLE, Soojin. The artist has been caught up in bullying allegations and was on a hiatus. The group will continue its activities as a five-piece henceforth.

Seungri:

Former BIGBANG member Seungri has been sentenced to 3 years in prison following his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal and multiple other charges. He has also been asked to pay a fine of 1.15 billion KRW.

Comebacks announced:

ITZY:

Girl group ITZY will comeback with another album called ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’ with the title track ‘LOCO’. Their first full-length album will be released on September 24 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

Choi Ye Na:

According to multiple reports, former IZ*ONE member Choi Ye Na might make her solo debut in the latter half of this year. An official from her label Yuehua Entertainment said, “Nothing is confirmed yet. Discussions are currently ongoing regarding Choi Ye Na’s debut.”

ATEEZ and Kim Jong Kook:

A collaboration album between boy group ATEEZ and singer Kim Jong Kook has been announced. ‘Seasons Songs’ will release on 16 August with the title track ‘Do You Want To Go See The Sea?’ and 2 other songs.

PENTAGON:

The maknae line of PENTAGON will release a digital single called ‘Cereberus’. Yuto, Kino and Wooseok have come together for the new song set to release on August 18.

Jisung:

‘The Devil Judge’ actor Jisung will leave his agency Namoo Actors after being with them for 11 years. It is still undecided if he will move to another acting agency or start one of his own with his manager.

‘Monstrous’ lineup:

TVING’s upcoming drama will be joined by actors Gu Gwan Hwa, Shin Hyun Bin, Kim Jiyoung, Park Ho San, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Nam Da Reum.

Seohyun and Na In Woo:

Drama 'Lovers of Jinx' has announced its lead characters to be played by Seohyun and Na In Woo. The story follows a misfortunate man whose life changes after meeting a girl.

‘Insider’:

JTBC has announced the cast for its upcoming drama called ‘Insider’. Kang Ha Neul and Lee Yoo Young will take on the lead role in the suspense thriller as an honest man and a sharp businesswoman respectively.

