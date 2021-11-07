Weekly Newswrap: Wanna One reunion, NCT Jaehyun & SF9’ Rowoon’s lead roles and more

A slew of happy news followed the K-Universe this week and we bring you a compiled list to keep you updated.

Wanna One:

The project group that took the world by storm with its debut in 2017 might return to the music world starting with a performance at the 2021 MAMA. CJ E&M has revealed plans to have a concert, a group album, and more with the group and is discussing with the members of Wanna One.

aespa:

aespa has added another diamond to their crown by becoming one of the first K-pop groups to take part in the famed Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade taking place in New York City on November 25 from 9 AM to 12 PM local time.

BTS:

BTS has added 3 more RIAA certifications to their name by grabbing platinum for ‘Life Goes On’, triple-platinum for ‘Dynamite’, and gold for the album ‘BE’. The music video for their second English release ‘Butter’ crosses 600 million views on YouTube while the one for their collaboration song ‘My Universe’ with Coldplay hit 100 million views.

BLACKPINK:

BLACKPINK’s ‘BOOMBAYAH’ became the first K-pop group debut music video to reach the 1.3 billion mark whereas member Lisa’s ‘MONEY’ performance video hit the 200 million views mark.

NCT 127:

The group brought in their triple million-seller title following a cumulative album sale of 3,580,942 copies with their albums ‘Sticker’ and ‘Favorite’ that were released this year.

SF9’s Rowoon:

Rowoon has confirmed his next lead role. The actor will star in the fantasy drama ‘Tomorrow’ (literal title) alongside Kim Hee Sun. He will act as a man stuck between life and death as he meets an unfortunate accident, now joining a team of grim reapers.

NCT’s Jaehyun:

Jaehyun will be making his much anticipated acting debut in the upcoming drama remake of the 2001 movie 'Bungee Jumping of Their Own'. He will star in the role of Im Hyun Bin taking the baton from Yeo Hyun Soo.

