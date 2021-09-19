WEi display the South Korean folk song ‘Arirang’ in various genres on ‘Immortal Songs 2’

WEi performed on ‘Immortal Songs 2’ for a ‘Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) Special’ and the performance blew our minds! Beautiful outfits, intoxicating beats and the surprise reveal of the ‘Little K-Tigers’ got them their first win on the show, which is an incredible feat, considering it is their debut performance for Immortal Songs 2! They won against the veteran singer Kim Jun Hyun and his band.

WEi's Kim Yohan surprised the fans by revealing that he was a member of the national Taekwondo national team and had a gold medal in the National Youth Sports Festival. Kim Yohan also expressed his pleasure by revealing that he and Kim Min-seo of K-Tigers Zero have been playing gyeorugi (A form of Taekwondo) together since middle school. Kim Min-seo added a laugh, recalling, "Johan oppa was so good that no one was able to beat him. Even then, he was very handsome." WEi perfectly arranged Arirang into a K-Pop song and performed a splendid stage with rap and dance, followed by a special appearance by Little K-Tigers to illuminate the stage with a brilliant performance.

‘Arirang’ is a Korean folk song that is often considered to be the unofficial anthem of South Korea. There are about 3,600 variations of 60 different versions of the song, all of which include a refrain similar to, "Arirang, arirang, arariyo" It is estimated the song is more than 600 years old. It is believed that ‘Arirang’ originated in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province. ‘Arirang’ as a term today is ambiguous in meaning, but some linguists have hypothesized that ‘ari’ might have meant ‘beautiful’ in ancient Korean and that ‘rang’ might have been a way of referring to a ‘groom.’ Some say it is a love song that turned into a resistance anthem during the Japanese occupation of Korea and some say it is just a folk song about the mountain pass ‘Arirang’ that existed in the olden days.

Many idols during Chuseok cover this famous folk song like BTS, So Hyang, IU, Jang Na Ra and more but WEi displayed a completely new version of Arirang by blending genres like rock, pop, EDM, etc which somehow complimented each other, quickly becoming a new favourite amongst the South Korean and international fans!

