WEi make a cool comeback with 3rd mini album and colourful music video for title track Bye Bye Bye

WEi has added a third mini album to their ‘IDENTITY’ series with the release of a mini album and the music video of the title track “Bye Bye Bye” on June 9. The group, which debuted in October last year, has made a comeback with ‘IDENTITY : Action’ consisting of five tracks. In addition to ‘Bye Bye Bye’, the other four songs are: ‘White Light’, ‘Waitin'’, ‘Ocean’ and ‘RUi’. The mini album has an overall summer vibe.

WEi (pronounced as WE-I) is a group of six members under Oui Entertainment. The five members are Daehyeon, Donghan, Yongha, Yohan, Seokhwa and Junseo. The band debuted on October 5, 2020 with the first mini album ‘IDENTITY: First Sight’. The second mini album was named ‘IDENTITY : Challenge’. The group has won the APAN Choice New K-Pop Icon at the 2020 APAN Music Awards. Their recent comeback music video of ‘Bye Bye Bye’ is full of prismatic bright colors and tropical looks along with their handsome visuals and vocals. The song was composed and written by MosPick. Three group members: Daehyeon, Yongha and Yohan have also participated in writing the lyrics. This upbeat lead track is about saying goodbye to one’s worries to find their true selves.

To give an overview of the group members, Daehyeon is the leader and main rapper while Donghan is the lead vocalist and main dancer. Yongha is a lead rapper and sub vocalist. Yohan is lead dancer, lead vocalist and sub rapper meanwhile Seokhwa is the main vocalist. Junseo is also the lead dancer, vocalist and maknae of the group. Let’s cheer for WEi on this powerful and energy-packed comeback!

You can watch WEi's Bye Bye Bye MV here:

