WEi’s Kim Yo Han looks youthful and radiant in the latest released stills from ‘School 2021’

The production team of KBS 2TV's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'School 2021', which will be broadcasted for the first time in November (played by Dong Hee Sun, Jo Ara, directed by Kim Min Tae, produced by Rae Mong Raein, and King's Land), has released the first stills of Kim Yo Han, who looks fresh.

Kim Yo Han, Choo Young Woo, Jo Yi Hyun, Hwang Bo Reum Byul, Kim Kang Min, and Seo Hee Sun will show the real school life of teenagers in the new KBS 2TV drama 'School 2021' (written by Dong Hee Seon and Jo Ara, directed by Kim Min Tae) which depicts the dreams, friendships, and excitement of teenagers who choose a path other than the traditional entrance exam competition and for the youth who are placed on an ambiguous territory.

Kim Yo Han takes on the role of Gong Gi Joon, who wanders after losing the dream he had built up for 11 years due to an injury. Ki Jun is a person who is trying to adapt to a new daily life by quitting taekwondo and doing a full-fledged school life, such as a woodworking club. He is said to show the process of change as he gets entangled with his first love, Jin Ji Won (Jo Yi Hyun), and Jung Young Joo (Chu Young Woo), who shared a secret past.

In the published photos, Kim Yo Han is boasting a polar opposite charm. Kim Yo Han, who wears a school uniform and boasts a warm visual, shows the youth itself. His appearance, waving with a gentle smile, makes the prospective viewers flutter.

On the other hand, Kim Yo Han's appearance, which contains the other side of youth who is not unconditionally bright, catches the eye. His face, who works part-time due to family circumstances, is full of worries, revealing the reality of young people who face the wall of reality. We look forward to the first broadcast of what the realistic teenage Kim Yo Han will be like, and the polar opposites.

