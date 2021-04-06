From weightlifting to baseball: 5 sports KDramas that’ll give you an adrenaline rush

Away from romcom, comedies, horror and thrillers, lies a genre that is seldom touched upon in the KDrama world. Check them out below.

With so many dramas and movies out there, sometimes even I get tired of watching something that is wholly romantic or an action thriller. Recently, I got bit by the sports bug and binged some sports content through and through. With a new movie starring Park Seo Joon in the lead, called ‘Dream’ coming up this year, let’s look at some sports dramas that you can watch in the meanwhile.

Dramas featuring sports have been around for a long time. But it took the genre a couple of massive successes to truly get traction. While you may not be into sports, or might be into it, these dramas will surely make you feel as good as any other show! Featuring some all-round comedy, drama, romance and definitely are beloved stars in workout montages, these are definitely worth watch.

Run On - Sprinting

‘Run On’ was released towards the twilight period of 2020, bringing in good vibes. A show that is as much about sports as it is about romance, it won many people’s hearts across the globe. The plot revolves around ambition and how people try to do the best they can with the cards they get dealt with. Ki Seon Gyeom (Im Si Wan), an ex-sprinter for the national team, had to quit the sport. Then he starts working as a sports agent and meets Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung), who writes translated subtitles for movies. Seo Dan Ah (Choi Soo Young) is trying to win back her rightful place as the chairman, breaking glass ceilings all over. With such an intriguing screenplay, giving proper attention to each character arc, this show is a must watch.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo - Weightlifting

A drama that has definitely earned the high praises heaped upon it, this show is amazing. The plot goes like this; Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung) is working hard to win a gold medal when, surprise surprise, love walks into her life. Featuring a good dose of athletes working it out, competitions and all the rivalries (friendly or otherwise), the show definitely keeps you engaged. And something that really adds zing to all of it, are the scenes where the gang is eating out together. The mukbang, the in-sync gang moves and the catchphrase “Swag!”, have made their way into pop culture.

Hot Stove League (2019) - Baseball

The pandemic hit us for real around the same time the show finished airing. Coincidence? I think not. ‘Hot Stove League’ is about high stakes. A team consisting of poorly managed players, shoots for the big leagues. With the arrival of a manager who is called unlucky, the drama is about how they turn things around and take a shot at the title. Team members training, making fun of each other, funny bonding moments, and of course the big climax, is sure to get your blood pumping. Everyone loves an underdog, especially a whole team of underdogs. Ring of Chak De! India much? It even won the Best Drama Award at the 56th Baeksang Art Awards!

Short - Ice Speed Skating

Featuring a sport that has been relatively unexplored in dramas but not in real life, ‘Short’ features ice skating, the speedy kind. This show hits a bit close to home, and helps you relate better. Kang Ho Young (Kang Tae Oh) is an ordinary guy who learns skating at a small level rink. Unexpectedly, he gets scouted by a famous university and is pitted against Park Eun Ho (Yeo Hoi Hyeon). Eun Ho is an established champion from a legacy family. The story progresses on how these characters meet up, the tension that follows, and ultimately how they form a friendship. The final competition is a big part too, but hey friendships matter more, right? There is a secondary plot involving Yoo Ji Na (Kim Do Yeon) too. So tune in and find out what awaits these champs!

Thumping Spike - Volleyball

Bringing in a fresh new sport to aid your binging blues, is ‘Thumping Spike’. This show revolves around the underdog theme that is much loved by the folks around the world. Kang Se Ra (Hwang Seung Eon) is a young volleyball player who gets in an accident. Even after recovery, she falls in a hard-to-get-out-of slump. She gets an opportunity as the coach of the men’s team and meets the star player Hwang Jae Woong (Song Jae Rim). The story follows on how they shape up the team for the epic task ahead of them, all the while handling their budding feelings for each other. An amazing watch for sure.

Bonus: ‘Fight For My Way’, starring Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won in the lead, and ‘Cheer Up!’ (Sassy Go Go) starring Jung Eun Ji and Lee Won Keun among others, deserve a place on this list. Since we covered them very recently, they have not been explained here.

Don’t see your favourite sports drama here? Drop them in the comments section below!

Credits :Chorokbaem media

