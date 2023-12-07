Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Mr. Queen, Wok of Love and more; pick your favorite K-drama about food

In various K-dramas, the protagonists' professions play a pivotal role in shaping the plot. This holds true for culinary and food-themed dramas, where the characters' involvement in the food industry becomes a key backdrop for the storyline. Whether they're chefs, bakers, or simply passionate about cooking and savoring meals, the protagonists' culinary pursuits not only set the stage for the plot but also introduce delectable cuisines that often become the focal point of the drama. These professions not only contribute to the characters' conflicts but also serve as a catalyst for important encounters with other significant figures in the storyline.

Food based K-dramas

For those with a passion for food, there's a special joy in indulging in K-dramas that serve up delectable dishes, scene after scene. Whether it's dramas like Wok of Love and the Let's Eat series, where the central theme revolves around food, or Mr. Queen, Oh My Ghost and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, where food, while not the main focus, weaves itself into the essential fabric of the plot — these shows provide a feast for both the eyes and the imagination.

The world of K-dramas is virtually boundless when it comes to showcasing food, given that eating and socializing over meals are integral aspects of the culture. However, within this expansive landscape, there exists a handful of K-dramas that uniquely center around the exclusive theme of food. Pick your favorite K-drama about food from the poll below.

