Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Shooting Stars and more; pick your favorite Lee Sung Kyung K-drama

Actress Lee Sung Kyung is one of the most celebrated female K-drama actresses in the industry. She effortlessly exhibits brilliant comedic timing and a natural on-screen presence. As a multi-talented individual involved in modeling, singing, and acting, she has demonstrated versatility by portraying various characters across different genres.

Whether embodying the tomboyish weightlifter with a heart of gold, the highly efficient publicity agent, or the anxious surgeon, Lee Sung Kyung's ability to seamlessly transition between roles highlights her diverse on-screen personality.

K-dramas starring Lee Sung Kyung

Following her debut in the K-drama It’s Okay, That’s Love, Lee Sung Kyung has taken on numerous leading roles in both series and movies. Notably, she secured her first leading role as the titular character in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.

Lee Sung Kyung is widely admired for her beauty, intelligence, and boundless talent, showcasing an array of skills that extend far beyond acting. Her versatility is evident as she excels in various domains, demonstrating prowess in rap, dance, singing, piano playing, modeling, and acting, earning her a well-deserved spot on many fans’ girl crush lists.

Now, as the star is in talks to join the stellar cast of an upcoming drama, Nice Guy, alongside Lee Dong Wook and Ryu Hye Young, let’s take a look back at her previous K-dramas be it the underrated Call It Love, highly popular Shooting Stars or fan favorite Dr. Romantic. Pick your favorite Lee Sung Kyung K-drama from the poll below.

