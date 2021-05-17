Weird not so weird things about South Korea that might leave you shocked

Planning a vacation or aiming for higher studies in South Korea? Don't be shocked if you experience these weird-not-so-weird things.

Is it your dream to visit South Korea at least once? Have you scored a chance to pursue higher studies in South Korea? Do you have the chance to travel to South Korea due to work purposes? Sweet! But beware. You might encounter some things that are very different from your culture. We're sharing some with you so that you don't freeze out of shock.

Collarbones are sensual

It is perfectly fine in South Korea to wear shorts or a mini skirt. But wearing a tank top would earn you weird stares from people nearby. Your bottoms can be short but the top should be completely covered.

Lack of SPACE

South Korea is geographically a small country. So most people live in apartments; at times sky-high apartments. Parking spaces are cramped too. So people leave their phone numbers on their dashboards. If someone has issues moving their car, they give the other owner(s) a call and ask them to move it. Great way to score someone's phone number! There's a lack of another kind of space - PERSONAL SPACE. If you're aboard a subway and there is a lot of space to sit, someone might come and sit right beside you. But it is rare for a person of the opposite sex coming and sitting next to you unless you’re a couple and public couple skinship does not go beyond holding hands.

Pack some deodorants

Koreans don't use deodorants. They lack the genes that cause stinky armpits. Since their armpits don't stink, they don't find the need to use deodorants. It is an item that is not available in most stores. So make sure to pack some, if you would be living there for a long duration of time.

Slurp/Burp/Fart without restrictions

You might have known about slurping with the amount of Korean dramas you consume regularly. But burping, or even farting, in public is not frowned upon. Burping is actually considered a sign of appreciation for the food. Chefs like it if you do it. Just don't overdo the farts. Bodily noises might be accepted because they're natural, but that is still gross.

Complimentary Service

If you like free things, you'll love Korea. Korea is known for complimentary services. Businesses do this for survival in the competition. If you get gas for your car, they might give you tissues. Going to a make-up store, you might be offered free samples. If you order a lot in a restaurant, they might give you some complimentary dishes for free.

Push and Shove?

Koreans are always in a hurry. So if you are obstructing someone's way, do not expect a polite "Excuse me". They might just push or shove you out of their way without a single word of apology. Especially the ajhummas.

Unattended things

Wanna go to the loo in a cafe? Feel free to leave your laptop or wallet at your table. No one would steal them. Looking out for each other is Korean culture. If you lose your wallet somewhere, someone will pick it up and leave it with the people in charge at lost-and-found sections.

