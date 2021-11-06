WEi's Kim Yo Han & Chu Young Woo reveal what attracted them to 'School 2021' & what viewers can expect

We are a couple of weeks away from the fourth instalment of KBS' popular school series, 'School 2021'. The coming of age story revolves around a group of 18-year-old students, their dreams, aspirations, expectations, friendship, romances and school life as they stand on the cusp of teenage life and adulthood, having to choose between their dreams or preparing for college entrance exams. The drama stars WEi’s Kim Yo Han, Choo Young Woo, Cho Yi Hyun and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol in lead roles.

WEi’s Kim Yo Han will star as Gong Ki Joon, a former Taekwondo athlete who must give up on his dream due to an injury. Cho Yi Hyun will play his first love Jin Ji Won, who is determined to achieve her dream of becoming a carpenter. Choo Young Woo will play Jung Young Joo, a mysterious transfer student who has a past connection to Gong Ki Joon. Finally, Hwang Bo Reum Byeol will play Kang Seo Young, a high-achieving student who is on track to get into one of Korea’s top universities.

Before the drama’s premiere, the main cast revealed key points to anticipate in the drama. Kim Yo Han shared that viewers should keep an eye on Gong Ki Joon and Jin Ji Won’s exciting romance and Gong Ki Joon and Jung Young Joo’s mysterious relationship. He assured fans that they will love the exciting premise of the story a lot and should keep an eye on it. Choo Young Woo, on the other hand, shared that the drama’s key points are the diverse characters who will deliver their own charms, the actors who have internalised these characters, and the fun and entertainment of a new background centred around a specialized high school.

'School 2021' premieres on November 17 at 9:30 pm KST (5 pm IST).

