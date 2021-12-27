WEi's Kim Yo Han reveals teaser schedule for debut solo mini album 'Illusion'

WEi's Kim Yo Han is gearing up for something new! At midnight on December 27 KST, WEi surprised fans by dropping a stunning visual film trailer titled 'Illusion' starring Kim Yo Han. This is Kim Yo Han's debut solo mini-album and the upcoming release date has been set for January 10 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

In the visual film trailer, Kim Yo Han adopts a dark and grunge concept, a very far cry from his sweet and lovable image. Kim Yo Han donnes stylish and sleek outfits as a haunting instrumental sound plays in the background, revealing his many avatars!

You can check out the video below:

Kim Yo Han also dropped a scheduler revealing his future planned activities. The pre-orders for 'Illusion' begin today on December 27, concept photo (Chic A) drops tomorrow on December 28, official tracklist drops tomorrow on December 29, concept photo (Chic B) on December 30, lyric teaser releases on December 31, Visual short A and B will greet us on January 1 and 2.

Concept photo (Dramatic A and B) will greet us on January 3 and 4, Visual short C on January 5, the music video teaser releases on January 6, the highlight medley on January 7, lyric teaser B on January 8, D-1 poster drops on January 9, finally, the album release and online showcase is scheduled for January 10, followed by a Twitter blue room on January 12.

You can check the scheduler below:

