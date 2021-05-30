WEi's Kim Yohan gives off oppa vibes as he opens up in the latest episode of MBC's Omniscient Interfering View

In the latest episode of MBC’s “Omniscient Interfering View” WEi’s Kim Yo Han celebrated children's day with his two younger sisters.

The set of MBC's Omniscient Interfering View welcomed four guests - F.T. Island's Lee Hong Gi, WEi's Kim Yohan, Eum Mun Seok, and Hong Hyun Hee - for their episode of May 22 that continued to May 29. The protagonists for the show's latest episode, broadcasted on May 29, were comedian Hong Yun Hee and WEi's Kim Yohan. The latter ended up catching attention for his beautiful relationship with his younger sisters.

The School 2021 actor started the video revealing that he would be meeting someone (female) he has loved since a long time ago. This opening aroused mixed feelings until it was revealed that he would be meeting his yeodongsaengs (younger sisters) to celebrate children's day. The day is a national holiday and everyone spends time with the children in their families.

It is not a secret among fans that the visual center of the group comes from a Taekwondo background. And his sisters have followed in the same footsteps. The three siblings showed off their Taekwondo prowess on camera with dear oppa (elder brother) losing to his dongsaengs (younger siblings) in a 2 vs 1 fight.

Happily exhausted from the exercise, the siblings decided to fill themselves with some samgyeopsal, that is, barbeque pork belly. Talking about his relationship with the other sports departments, while studying, Yohan noticed something fishy going on between his sisters. The conversation shifted to possible relationships. Yohan portrayed himself as an open-minded oppa who is not at all conservative in his beliefs. Calling his bluff, his sister revealed that he told her he would break her legs if she held her boyfriend's hand. Well, if you have such cute sisters, it is but obvious to have some resentment if a wild boar comes to steal your family's pretty cabbage.

But the situation took a turn when Kim Yo Han rebutted, "I saw you two hugging right in front of the door and I said nothing." Immediately, his sister took back her words. He gave his sisters allowances before separating to continue with his schedule.

Family is something very important in Korean culture. Hence you see children living with their parents even after being financially able to live alone, or getting food from their parents, in K-Dramas. With May being the month with days like Children's Day (May 5), Parents' Day (May 8) and Teachers' Day (May 15), it is not surprising that the month is called Family Month.

This beautiful and warm interaction between the three siblings melted the hearts of the viewers.

Are you excited for Kim Yo Han's upcoming drama "School 2021"? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

