WEi's Seokhwa reportedly to make his musical debut in October

On August 10, WEi's label OUI Entertainment announced that the boy group's main vocalist Kang Seokhwa has been cast in the artcal (art musical) Klimt: Into the Time of His Soul (hereafter Klimt).

Musical Klimt features the heartbreaking and pitiable love story of master artist Gustav Klimt. Austrian symbolist painter Gustav Klimt is known in art history as one of the most prominent members of the Vienna Secession movement. Created by the best producers from South Korea and abroad, together with Gustav Klimt's golden works and beautiful visuals, Klimt is expected to show the true nature of an artcal, which is both visually and auricularly pleasing.

In the musical, Seokhwa would play Egon Schiele, a protégé of Gustav Klimt. He was a major figurative painter of the early 20th century. The Austrian Expressionist painter is said to have been deeply influenced by his master, Gustav Klimt's, works. Backed by his solid vocals and stage control, Seokhwa's adaptability into and presentation of his character, the genius painter Egon Schiele, is raising expectations.

Not long after the announcement, WEi's official social media account posted about the ticket booking schedule of the musical. The grand opening of Klimt is on October 12 in the exclusive hall on the ground floor of the attention-grabbing landmark structure in the centre of Seoul Forest ecological park, Galleria Forêt. Ticket booking begins on Tuesday, August 17 at 2 pm KST.

Kang Seokhwa, with his luxurious vocals, made his debut as a member who holds the centre position of the boy group WEi. He proved his extraordinary musical abilities as a lyricist with songs like Fuze, All Or Nothing and RUi.

More attention is being paid to the strong vocals and delicate song expressions that Kang Seokhwa will show in Klimt.

ALSO READ: Say Bye Bye Bye to your worries with WEi's cool summer comeback; See PHOTOS here

Are you excited to watch Seokhwa in his first musical? Let us know below.