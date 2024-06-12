Weki Meki bids bittersweet farewell with final CoinciDestiny music video, disbanding after 7 years; WATCH

Weki Meki, the beloved K-pop girl group, has bid a bittersweet farewell to their fans with the release of their final music video, CoinciDestiny. After seven years of delivering vibrant performances and memorable hits like Seista and DAZZLE DAZZLE, the group has officially disbanded.

On June 12, Weki Meki bid a bittersweet farewell to their fans with the release of their final music video, CoinciDestiny, marking the disbandment of the group after seven memorable years. First teased on June 6 via social media, the post hinted at the group's end with the caption, "Remember us forever, who met by chance and dreamed of fate, and shone brightly." This emotional release is especially significant as it is the group's first since 2021.

The title CoinciDestiny, a fusion of "coincide" and "destiny," symbolizes the serendipitous yet fated bond between the members and their fans. The song serves as their heartfelt goodbye, celebrating the journey and connection they shared.

Weki Meki last made their comeback on November 18, 2021, with their fifth album, I Am Me, featuring the title track Siesta. The album highlighted the group's growth and versatility, earning them praise and affection from their dedicated fanbase.

More details about Weki Meki

Weki Meki, a K-pop girl group formed by Fantagio in 2017, consists of eight members, Suyeon, Elly, Yoojung, Doyeon, Sei, Lua, Rina, and Lucy. The group began as trainees under Fantagio i-Teen, appearing in ASTRO's pre-debut web drama To Be Continued and participating in Produce 101. Choi Yoo Jung and Kim Do Yeon notably debuted in the project group I.O.I.

Weki Meki debuted on August 8, 2017, with their EP WEME, featuring the single I Don't Like Your Girlfriend. The group's subsequent releases included Lucky with La La La, Kiss, Kicks with Crush, and the single album Lock End LOL featuring Picky Picky. Their third EP, Hide and Seek, included the title track Oopsy, followed by New Rules with Cool.

Their final EP, I Am Me., released in November 2021, marked the end of their musical journey. With the release of CoinciDestiny, Weki Meki disbanded in June 2024, leaving behind a legacy cherished by fans.

