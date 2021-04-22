  1. Home
Weki Meki's Lucy participates in the global project "ASIA".
3447 reads Mumbai Updated: April 22, 2021 05:09 pm
Weki Meki maknae Lucy to give acting a chance with project ASIA
On April 21, Fantagio Music announced that their artist Lucy, the vocalist of K-Pop girl Weki Meki, would be joining the feature film produced by Asia Filmlab, project ASIA. She would be greeting us with a never before seen look. The protagonists of the project are rookies from around the world and are to take part as both actor and filmmaker for production. Director Lee Jung Sub is collaborating with these rookies for the creation of a movie that would follow the footsteps of Fallen (2020), his first feature film workshop project that was awarded at the 40th Fantasporto-Oporto International Film Festival and nominated for the 24th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival as the only Korean work among 10 international films. 

ASIA is a film about a girl who is kidnapped with many different characters involved as their lives become more intertwined. Director Lee Jung Sub refers to the movie as the Asian version of Babel (2006) or Magnolia (1999). With actor and producer Yang G in the lead, model Yoo Gian, rapper YunB, violinist Danny Koo, child actor Gabi and creator Joon Lee are a few of the 10 members of project ASIA's team. K-pop boy group BIGBANG's memeber Taeyang’s older brother Dong Hyun Bae, along with Indonesian singer and actor Mikha Tambayong, has also joined project ASIA.

Zanybros, a music video production company that produced videos for top K-pop idol BTS joins forces with Asia Filmlab as partners. A group of Oscar-winning experts will act as mentors for this project. Some of them are Slumdog Millionaire's (2008) editor Chris Dickens, Jason Bourne's (2016) cinematographer Barry Ackroyd, and Schindler’s List's (1993) production designer Allan Starski.

With such a star studded production team, the movie is one of the most anticipated works.

Credits :News1

