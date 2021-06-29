Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon will play a double role in new SBS comedy drama One the Woman

Doyeon will be playing the younger versions of the dual characters played by Lee Ha Nee. Read on to know more about it.

Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon will be joining the cast of the upcoming SBS drama ‘One the Woman’. She will be playing a dual role for the first time as she will play the younger versions of Lee Ha Nee’s dual characters: Kang Mi Na and Jo Yeon Joo. The renowned actress Lee Ha Nee is playing two characters who look similar but are very different since Jo Yeon Joo is a corrupt prosecutor whereas Kang Mi Na is the daughter-in-law of a chaebol family. Kim Doyeon has taken up the challenge as a way to showcase her acting skills more solidly. This comedy drama has an alluring cast alongside Doyeon and Lee Ha Nee which includes Lee Sang Yoon, Jin Seo Yeon and Lee Won Geun.

The double role occurs with a twist as the plot surrounds an accident that prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo gets into while she is chasing a suspect who resembles her. Jo Yeon Joo loses her memory and is mistaken for Kang Mi Na, the rich daughter-in-law. This brings the prosecutor into a new life. The plot of the drama incites the public’s attention and everyone is looking forward to the antiques and acting of the cast as well as how the story will go forward from here.

Kim Doyeon had participated in Mnet’s Produce 101 and she became a part of the popular girl group IOI until it disbanded in 2017. She is currently a part of Weki Meki. The actor-singer has worked in several dramas and films, including the ongoing ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’.

Credits :NAVERNews1

