Weki Meki’s Sei, Elly and Kim Do Kyung join ASTRO’s Rocky in the upcoming interactive drama

The production company J-Wonder announced on November 4th that the interactive multi-ending drama 'New Tale of Chun Hyang' will be released at the end of November. The main cast are Weki Meki's Sei (Sung Chun Hyang), ASTRO's Rocky (Lee Mong Ryong), Kim Do Kyung (Byun Hak Do), Weki Meki's Elly (Hani Hani), and Kim Yong Seok (Bang An).

'New Tale of Chun Hyang' is a story that unfolds in front of the twenty-four-year-old Sung Chun Hyang in 2021. She is a student who works as a guest house staff and pays off student loans. The most 'Chunhyang' moment was her fateful meeting with Mong Ryong at the age of 18. One day, while leaving for Seoul and forgetting Mong Ryong, whom he had lost contact with for 6 years, he suddenly becomes a medical student and appears in front of Chunhyang. In addition to this, a young businessman, 'Byun Hak Do', a straight-headed businessman, is added to capture Chun Hyang's once-in-a-lifetime romance.

Along with expectations for Sei and Rocky's Chun Hyang-Mong Ryong chemistry as well as the chemistry between successful young entrepreneurs Byun Hakdo and Chun Hyang also raises curiosity. In addition, various observation points and fun will be provided, such as the best chemistry between Chun Hyang and Hyangdan, which will be presented by Weki Meki members Ellie and Sei, and the heart of the game 'Deokhu' mystery boyfriend Bang Ban An.

Park Min Hyuk, better known by his stage name Rocky, is a South Korean singer, rapper, dancer, choreographer, composer, songwriter and model under the label of Fantagio. He is a member of the South Korean boy group ASTRO, being the main dancer and lead rapper.

