Weki Meki to disband after releasing their last single, CoinciDestiny, on June 12

-Weki Meki will disband after the release of their upcoming CoinciDestiny in June. The 8-member group debuted in 2017 and has since released several hits like Siesta, DAZZLE DAZZLE and many more. The group will be dropping one last single to convey their goodbyes and love to their fans.

Weki Meki to disband after 7 years of debut

Weki Meki members will be parting ways and the group will be disbanded. On June 6, the group announced on social media the release of their last single CoinciDestiny which will be released on June 12. The caption along with the post read, 'Remember us forever, who met by chance and dreamed of fate, and shone brightly', hinting that the group is coming to an end. This is a bittersweet moment for fans because this will be the group's first release since 2021.