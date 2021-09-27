Welcome To Earth Trailer: Will Smith explores ‘Earth’s greatest wonders’ in new Disney series

Disney+ has released the official trailer for Welcome To Earth which is a new six-part original series by National Geographic, and none other Will Smith would be a part of the adventurous show. According to the official synopsis, Smith is set to explore “Earth’s greatest wonders a reveal its most hidden secrets.”

The actor, 53, will embark on different journeys with other explorers with whom he’ll also experience natural spectacles including deserts, volcanic regions, and animal swarms. Among the people who shall lead Smith will include marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer Diva Amon, polar expeditionist Dwayne Field, and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer.

“I have a confession to make; I have never climbed a mountain. Never swam in a lake. I was in a cave once. I’m beginning to think that I might be missing something,” Smith says in the trailer, adding that the ‘best modern-day explorers’ would travel with him to the ends of the Earth. As the trailer reveals the purpose of the show, it leaves a lot to the imagination of the audience. The trailer focuses on the different sights that Will Smith and his team witness, but also leaves the audience wanting more.

“We think we know our planet, but it’s still a secret world to be discovered,” Smith says, while the trailer shows different breathtaking sights which will probably also be televised in the main episodes. “If you go to the right place, with the right guy; you just might find a portal into it,” Smith observes.

The 2-minute 12 seconds trailer doesn’t miss a chance to also show the adversities that Smith had to face while filming due to several natural calamities. With the new series, Smith is definitely trying to know our planet personally and cherish nature throughout it all. The series is slated to release in December.

