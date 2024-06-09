‘Welcome Home’: BTS' Jin’s BT21 character RJ meets Wootteo, gets ready for K-pop star’s return from military; Watch

Jin of BTS will be returning home on June 12, 2024, after completing his compulsory military service and fans are excited to have the K-pop star back.

But, they are not the only ones getting ready to welcome Jin home, his BT21 character RJ has got together with Wootteo to make arrangements for his comeback. RJ and Wootteo in a newly dropped video have teased that something new is coming while they get ready to greet Jin.

BTS' Jin's BT21 character RJ gets together with Wootteo to welcome the K-pop star home

In a new video shared by BT21, social media accounts teased the coming together of RJ and Jin's created character Wootteo.

The video shows RJ making a cake for Jin’s welcome when he suddenly panics after tripping eggs when Wootteo arrives to save the day. They both then get together and decorate the cake and write ‘Welcome Home’ with a heart on it indicating they are baking it for Jin’s highly awaited return from the military.

The video was further captioned in RJ’s voice who is saying he wants to introduce a friend (Wootteo) who has come from very far away. It also teases new content by ending the caption with ‘Wootteo X RJ coming soon’.

Since Jin is coming back from the military, unsurprisingly fans can expect a flood of new content and that includes RJ and Wootteo as well. It is possible that Jin’s RJ and Wootteo might be hinting at some new content, merch, or something else. We will have to wait and see.

Watch RJ and Wootteo’s adorable video getting ready to welcome BTS’ Jin here:

Know more about Jin’s future activities

Jin also known by his birth name Kim Seokjin is the oldest member of the world-renowned K-pop boy band BTS. Jin is making his highly anticipated return from the South Korean military on June 12, 2024.

One day later, Jin is scheduled to have an in-person greeting and special ‘light hugs’ event with fans on June 13, 2024, which is BTS’ 11th debut anniversary aka FESTA Day 2024.

