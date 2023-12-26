Welcome To Samdalri and Maestra: Strings Of Truth ratings surge as they enter second phase of airing
As JTBC's latest drama, Welcome to Samdalri, and tvN's Maestra: The Strings of Truth, enter their second phase of airing, a significant jump in the ratings was observed. Read on for more details!
JTBC's Welcome to Samdalri, starring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun, concluded its initial run on a high note, captivating audiences and garnering a surge in ratings. Simultaneously, tvN's Maestra: Strings of Truth, led by Lee Young Ae, also wrapped up its first half, achieving a substantial ratings boost. Joining the two dramas were KBS 2TV's Korea-Khitan War and Live Your Own, too.
December 24 witnessed an intriguing surge in viewership ratings for several popular South Korean dramas and programs. JTBC's Welcome to Samdalri experienced a notable leap, achieving an average nationwide rating of 7.9 percent, marking a significant 1.5 percent increase from its previous episode. The romance drama, starring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun, heightened anticipation ahead of its second half, captivating audiences with its compelling storyline.
Simultaneously, tvN's Maestra: Strings of Truth saw a modest rise in ratings, reaching an average nationwide rating of 5.3 percent for its sixth episode. The drama, led by Lee Young Ae, continues to captivate viewers with its engaging plot and performances.
On the same night, KBS 2TV's Korea-Khitan War made a strong comeback after a one-night break due to the 2023 KBS Entertainment Awards, securing a robust nationwide average of 9.2 percent.
Notably, KBS 2TV's Live Your Own Life maintained its dominance, boasting an impressive average nationwide rating of 17.5 percent. The show remains a powerhouse, reigning as the most-watched program on Sundays across all genres.
The surge in ratings across these programs underscores the diverse and compelling content offered by South Korean television, showcasing the enduring popularity and diverse interests of viewers across various genres and themes.
Welcome to Samdalri weaves a captivating tale of childhood friends Jo Yongpil (Ji Chang Wook) and Jo Samdal (Shin Hye Sun), whose paths diverge only to reunite by fate on the picturesque Jeju Island. Yongpil's weather forecasting commitment, rooted in a tragic incident, showcases his unwavering dedication to safeguarding the community.
Meanwhile, Samdal, now Jo Eun Hye, pursues her dreams in Seoul's fashion photography scene. Unexpected events bring her back to Jeju, reuniting her with Yongpil. Their enduring connection defies trials, portraying a love that transcends past hurdles. The series intricately blends themes of love, resilience, and nostalgia against the enchanting backdrop of Jeju Island.
Maestra: Strings of Truth unveils the tale of Cha Se Eum, a pioneering female conductor shaking up The Hangang Philharmonic. Lee Young Ae leads the cast, portraying Se Eum, navigating past traumas and unraveling mysteries within the orchestra.
The series introduces Lee Moo Saeng as Yoo Jung Jae, Hwang Bo Reum Byeol as Lee Ru Na, and Kim Young Jae as Kim Pil, Se Eum's husband, promising intricate personal dynamics amid orchestral tensions.
As Se Eum strives to revive the orchestra, a mysterious conductor emerges, challenging her efforts. This gripping narrative delves into identity and resilience against the classical music backdrop, promising a thrilling journey of secrets and conflicts.
