Welcome to Samdalri Ep 1 teaser: Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun try best to avoid each other

Welcome to Samdalri is all geared for its release on December 2. The much-awaited romantic comedy stars Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun as the leads. The story is set in a small town and tells the story of two former lovers reuniting and finding themselves. Fans eagerly wait for the actors to show their fun-loving chemistry. The teasers released have given insights into the ups and downs in the characters' lives. Viewers are in for a light-hearted drama that deals with the realities of life.

Welcome to Samdalri ep 1 teaser breakdown

Welcome to Samdalri episode 1 teaser was released on November 27. The teaser revealed the characters of Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun and their motivations. Shin Hye Sun tries her best and leaves her hometown and goes to Seoul where she finds fame and success. After a major incident, she is forced to go back to her hometown despite her not wanting to be there. On the other hand, Ji Chang Wook is asked to go to Seoul for some work but is adamant to not go. Both try their best to avoid each other.

Welcome to Samdalri: Release date, cast, crew, plot, and other details

Welcome to Samdalri is scheduled to premiere on December 2 on JTBC. The drama will air every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 pm KST which is 7:00 pm IST and fans can also catch it on Netflix.

Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun, Shin Dong Mi, Kang Mi Na, Kim Mi Kyung, Lee Jae Won, Bae Myung Jin, and Kang Young Seok will be appearing in the series.

The project is directed by Cha Young Hoon and is known for delivering hits like When the Camellia Blooms, Forecasting Love and Weather, and Are You Human? Kwon Hye Joo has written the script and has previously been a part of comedies like Go Back Couple and The Sound of Your Heart.

Welcome to Samdalri is the story of a successful photographer Jo Sam Dal who has fallen from grace due to an incident. She returned to her hometown, a place she always wanted to avoid. Here she reunites with her childhood friend Jo Young Pil who is a weather forecaster.

