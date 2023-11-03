Welcome To Samdalri first poster OUT: Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun paint heartwarming friends to lovers arc

JTBC's upcoming series Welcome to Samdalri has released a new poster for the upcoming drama, adding to the anticipation of its release. This romantic comedy, featuring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun, is set to premiere on December 2, taking the time slot previously held by the popular series Strong Girl Nam Soon.

Welcome To Samdalri releases new poster

Directed by Cha Young Hoon, known for his work on the heartwarming romantic K-drama When the Camellia Blooms, Welcome to Samdalri features actor Ji Chang Wook as Jo Yong Pil, a steadfast resident of Jeju Island who has spent his life protecting his hometown. Shin Hye Sun takes on the role of Jo Sam Dal, a close childhood friend of Jo Yong Pil. Unlike him, she harbors the desire of leaving their small town of Samdal to make a life for herself and be sucessful in Seoul.

Yong Pil and Sam Dal share a unique bond, born just five minutes apart on the same day and navigating their entire educational journey together, from childhood friends to being college students together. The poster has uniquely assembled polaroid snapshots of both of them, which beautifully showcases their life's journey, from birth to the present day. The deep history they've built together is visible in these affectionate photographs, some even featuring their families.

Despite their joyful history together, Yong Pil and Sam Dal currently find themselves on a break from each other for some unknown reasons. Nevertheless, their heartwarming 30-year history promises a reunion as Sam Dal returns to their hometown, setting the stage for an emotional reconnection.

More about Welcome To Samdalri

The production team has praised Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun for their sincere efforts in bringing a romance that exceeds expectations of many. They mentioned about the duo tirelessly working and engaging in continuous discussions to make Yong Pil and Sam Dal's story even more heartwarming, humorous, and emotionally resonant with the audience, ensuring a truly exceptional viewing experience.

The K-drama had previously released a teaser for the show. The series begins with the residents of a small yet lively coastal town buzzing with excitement about Jo Sam Dal's unexpected return. Everyone is taken aback by the news. In the opening scene, Ji Chang Wook's character Yong Pil can be seen calling out to Shin Hye Sun’s character- photographer Sam Dal. Despite talking with the locals, she is determined to keep her arrival a secret. She makes every effort to remain unseen, attempting to stay away from people noticing her. However, in a small town like this, she quickly discovers that running is an option, but hiding might not be as simple as it seems.

