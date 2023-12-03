Welcome to Samdalri gets a strong start; Perfect Marriage Revenge achieves highest viewership ahead of finale

Welcome to Samdalri, starring the Korean superstars Jin Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun, premiered on December 2 with a good rating of 5.3 percent. The first episode of the show seems to have engaged the audience quite well as its premiere ratings are better than Strong Girl Namsoon, which had previously occupied the same time slot.

On the other hand, MBN’s Perfect Marriage Revenge has scored an average nationwide rating of 2.9 percent as the show proceeds towards its finale. It marks the show’s personal highest record.

The 12-episode-long tvN’s drama Castaway Diva amassed 8.1 percent (average) rating for its penultimate episode.

More about Welcome to Samdalri, Perfect Marriage Revenge, Castaway Diva and My Demon

JTBC’s drama Welcome to Samdalri is a refreshing romance drama set in Jeju Island. Two childhood friends, Jo Yong Pil (Ji Chang Wook) and Jo Sam Dal (Shin Hye Sun) reunite as the latter returns to her hometown after losing her photography career in Seoul.

Based on a webtoon, the Perfect Marriage Revenge follows the narrative of Han Yi Joo (Jung Yoo Min), who is mistreated by her family. When she finds herself traveling back in time, she does everything in her well to take revenge on her husband who betrayed her.

The musical melodrama Castaway Diva unveils the journey of Seok Mok Ha (essaged by Park Eun Bin) who is stranded on an island due to an unfortunate accident. Seok Mok Ha gets rescued from the island after surviving for 15 years, and then she pursues her dream of becoming a singer.

Ratings of other ongoing series - My Demon, The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, and more

My Demon, which airs on SBS, has earned a nationwide average of 4.0 percent for its fourth episode. The series stars actress Kim Yoo Jung as a cold-hearted heiress Do Do Hee and actor Song Kang as Jung Koo Won, a devil who loses his powers. Both enter into a contract marriage as the devil intends to regain his powers.

MBC’s historical drama titled The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract is building momentum with its fourth episode, earning an average nationwide rating of 6.4 percent. The show features Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk and airs on Friday and Saturday.

The weekend family drama Live Your Own Life continues to maintain its position as the most-watched show on Saturdays with a consistent ratings of 16.6 percent. In the series, actress Uee takes on the role of Lee Hyo Sim, a gym instructor who is trying to live an independent life despite the hardships her family throws at her. Actor Ha Jun plays Kang Tae Ho, who falls for Lee Hyo Sim as they cross paths at the gym.

With the latest episode, KBS 2TV’s Korea-Khitan War has reached a new all-time high of 8.4 percent. It is a historical drama surrounding war and survival set in the 10th and 11th century, focusing on the second and third invasions of Goryeo by Khitan.

