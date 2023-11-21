Welcome to Samdalri: Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun get playful and fluttery in heartfelt poster shoot

Welcome to Samdalri is all geared for its release on December 2. The much-awaited drama stars Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun as the leads. Set in a small town, the story is about two former lovers reuniting and finding themselves. Fans eagerly wait for the actors to show their fun-loving chemistry. The teasers released till now have given insights into the ups and downs that the characters will come across. Viewers are in for a light-hearted drama which deals with the realities of life.

Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun show off their lively chemistry off-screen

Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun have an amazing rapport even behind the scenes. The actors displayed their chemistry in the teaser but in the recent behind-the-scenes clips and stills released, they can be seen laughing and having a fun time together. In the poster shoot video released on November 21, Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun keep sharing conversations even when cameras are off. Most notably, the Mr Queen actor keeps laughing at whatever Ji Chang Wook says to her.

Welcome to Samdalri details

Welcome to Samdalri is scheduled to premiere on December 2 on JTBC. The romantic comedy will be aired every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 pm KST which is 7:00 pm IST and fans can also catch it on Netflix.

Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun, Shin Dong Mi, Kang Mi Na, Kim Mi Kyung, Lee Jae Won, Bae Myung Jin and Kang Young Seok will be appearing in the series.

The project is directed by Cha Young Hoon and is known for delivering hits like When the Camellia Blooms, Forecasting Love and Weather, and Are You Human? Kwon Hye Joo wrote the script and has previously been a part of comedies like Go Back Couple and The Sound of Your Heart.

Welcome to Samdalri is the story of a successful photographer Jo Sam Dal who has fallen from grace due to an incident. She returned to her hometown, a place she always wanted to avoid. Here she reunites with her childhood friend Jo Young Pil who is a weather forecaster.

