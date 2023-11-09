Welcome To Samdalri: Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun transition from friends to ex-lovers in new teaser; Watch

Welcome To Samdalri is set to arrive in December 2023. Written by Kwon Hye Joo and directed by Cha Young Hoon of When the Camellia Blooms fame, it stars Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun in the lead roles. The news was confirmed in June 2023. Recently, JTBC dropped a new teaser trailer where the story of its two main characters was seen unfolding more clearly.

New teaser for Welcome To Samdalri released

Ji Chang Wook plays the role of Jo Yong Pil who is a weather forecaster at Jeju Island's Meteorological Administration. Shin Hye Sun helms the role of Jo Sam Dal who works as an assistant photographer in the fashion industry under a different stage name. The newly released teaser unveils the story of Jo Yong Pil and Jo Sam Dal who were a couple before parting ways from each other.

The trailer reflects different stages of the two being together from the moment they were born, Jo Yong Pil's confession to how they ended up breaking up after being in love and Sam Dal coming back to Samdalri. In the trailer, it's said, "For 30 years since birth, there has been no Jo Yong Pil with Jo Sam Dal and no Jo Sam Dal without Jo Yong Pil" conveying to the viewers how the two have been together since the moment they arrived on earth. At one point Jo Yong Pil makes a confession to Jo Sam Dal saying, "Let's date" which marks the start of a new chapter in their life as a couple.

Jo Sam Dal breaks up with Jo Yong Pil by saying, "I don't like you anymore, so let's break up" leaving the audience curious. After a long time, they reunite in their hometown called Samdal where they share awkward exchanges. Jo Yong Pil remarks, "It's been a long time" to which Jo Sam Dal asked, "Do you know why I didn't come to Jeju and who it is because of that I couldn't come? when Jo Yong Pil exclaims, "Do you still hate me that much?" giving a taste of the complicated love story between the two.

About Welcome To Samdalri

Welcome To Samdalri will be released on December 2 on JTBC. The episodes are scheduled to air every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST). Welcome To Samdalri is set in Jeju Island located in South Korea.

It depicts the story of two childhood friends, Jo Yong Pil and Jo Sam Dal, born only five minutes apart. Jo Yong Pil entered the weather forecaster profession after he lost his mother to a mistaken weather report and vowed to not have it repeated. Jo Sam Dal moved to Seoul to pursue her career in fashion photography under the name Jo Eun Hye. She makes an unexpected return to her hometown after encountering setbacks in her career only to return to her hometown and reconnect with her ex-lover.

