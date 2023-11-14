Welcome to Samdalri: Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hye Sun embark on a healing romantic journey in NEW poster

The eagerly anticipated main poster for JTBC's upcoming K-drama, Welcome to Samdalri, has been revealed, offering a glimpse into the captivating world of the series starring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun. This romantic comedy is scheduled to make its debut on December 2 at 10:30 PM KST, following the success of Strong Girl Nam Soon.

Main Poster for Welcome to Samdalri

On November 14 KST, the primary poster for the much-anticipated drama Welcome to Samdalri was unveiled. The series revolves around old friends who reunite in their hometown as adults, rediscovering friendship and connection.

The revealed main poster beautifully portrays a relaxed moment between Cho Yong Pil (portrayed by Ji Chang Wook) and Cho Sam Dal (played by Shin Hye Sun). Set against the backdrop of a serene beach, it captures them enjoying a leisurely time under the warm sun, relishing the cool and refreshing breeze of this pristine locale. The text above them reads “The hand where we start to catch our breath”

Both Yong Pil and Sam Dal look refreshed as the gentle breeze plays against their faces. The poster captures a tranquil moment of them serenely gazing at the beautiful blue sky, casting a subtle atmosphere of relaxation and nostalgia. This glimpse into the main poster beautifully foreshadows the heartwarming and nostalgic ambiance that viewers can anticipate from the upcoming drama, Welcome to Samdalri.

Check out the new poster here!

More about Welcome to Samdalri

Welcome to Samdalri, the highly anticipated romantic comedy featuring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun, is set to premiere on JTBC on December 2. The series will air every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 pm KST, 7:00 pm IST. Fans eager to catch the show can also enjoy it on Netflix.

The project is under the direction of Cha Young Hoon, known for his work on dramas such as When the Camellia Blooms, Forecasting Love and Weather, and Are You Human? The script for Welcome to Samdalri is crafted by Kwon Hye Joo, the talented writer behind dramas like Go Back Couple and The Sound of Your Heart.

Welcome to Samdalri shares the story of two childhood friends, Jo Yong Pil and Jo Sam Dal, born a mere five minutes apart. Following the loss of his mother due to a mistaken weather report, Jo Yong Pil who lives on the serene island of Samdalri, determinedly enters the profession of weather forecasting, vowing not to let such an error happen again.

On the other hand, Jo Sam Dal pursues a career in fashion photography in Seoul under the name Jo Eun Hye. Facing setbacks in her career, she unexpectedly returns to her hometown. Here, she not only rediscovers her roots but also reconnects with her ex-lover.

Advertisement

Check out the teaser here!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Welcome to Samdalri new stills: Shin Hye Sun turns professional fashion photographer in Ji Chang Wook starrer