Welcome to Samdalri: Ji Chang Wook shines as ultimate weather forecaster in stills for drama with Shin Hye Sun

Ji Chang Wook’s new stills as his character Yong Pil have been released, heightening interest in the drama even further. The drama, which stars Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook in the lead roles, is set to launch on December 8.

Ji Chang Wook as Yong Pil for Welcome to Samdalri

In recently released stills Yong Pil is seen working happily in his hometown helping people to improve their lives. While in other stills he is seen working at an office with a serious face. The new stills were captioned, ‘No one knows Jeju Island's weather better than I do! Out of control, stealthy weather forecast 'quiet feeling' To protect our dear homeland, Samdalri Tobak Yong Pil adheres to accurate forecast!’

Jo Yong Pil is driven to pursue a career as a weather forecaster after the tragic loss of his mother, a haenyeo, due to an incorrect weather forecast when he was young. His mission is to safeguard the safety of the elderly in his community. Nonetheless, his strong commitment to correctness and inability to tolerate disinformation earn him a reputation at work as an individual who isn't afraid to disagree with his superiors.

About the drama

Helmed by the director Cha Young Hoon, known for his work on When the Camellia Blooms, this series follows the journey of Ji Chang Wook, portraying Jo Yong Pil, a man deeply committed to safeguarding his hometown on Jeju Island. Shin Hye Sun takes on the role of Jo Sam Dal, his childhood friend who has always aspired to live in Seoul.

The release of these stills has sparked a frenzy of excitement among Ji Chang Wook's admirers. Fans are expressing their excitement about his role on social media. Ji Chang Wook's transformation into a weather forecaster in Welcome to Samdalri is a joyful surprise for fans and K-drama enthusiasts, who have been waiting for him to appear in a rom-com. The stills demonstrate the actor's dedication to his trade as well as his versatility. As the drama's release date nears, the anticipation grows, and viewers are eager to learn how Ji Chang Wook's character fits into the convoluted plot.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Ji Chang Wook gets candid about role in The Worst Evil, says ‘it’s heartwrenching to say goodbye’