Welcome to Samdalri: Kang Mina to join Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun starrer romantic comedy

Welcome to Samdalri is a much anticipated romantic comedy starring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun which will be released on December 2. The JTBC drama will be taking over the hit series Strong Girl Nam Soon.

Ji Chang Wook has previously played the lead in Suspicious Partner and Shin Hye Sun in Mr Queen so this genre is one that the actors have already explored and excelled at. New stills revealed glimpses of Kang Mina and other cast members.

Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook's Welcome to Samdalri's new stills unveiled

On November 10, JTBC released new stills from the upcoming romantic comedy Welcome to Samdalri. The images revealed shots of former Gugudan and I.O.I member Kang Mina. The idol-turned-actor has featured in many hit dramas from Hotel De Luna to Cafe Minamdang and Moonshine. Additionally, Shin Dong Mi, Kim Mi Kyung, Lee Jae Won, Bae Myung Jin and Kang Young Seok are also a part of the cast. Fans eagerly await the drama featuring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun as the leads.

Welcome to Samdalri: Release date and summary

Welcome to Samdalri will be released on December 2 on JTBC and will be playing every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 pm KST which is 7:00 pm IST. Fans can also enjoy the show on Netflix.

The project is directed by Cha Young Hoon who has previously directed When the Camellia Blooms, Forecasting Love and Weather, and Are You Human? among other dramas. The script has been written by Kwon Hye Joo who also wrote Go Back Couple and The Sound of Your Heart.

Welcome to Samdalri is the story of a successful photographer Jo Sam Dal who has fallen from grace due to an incident. She returned to her hometown, a place she always wanted to avoid. Here she reunites with her childhood friend Jo Young Pil who is a weather forecaster.

