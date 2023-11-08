Welcome to Samdalri new stills: Shin Hye Sun turns professional fashion photographer in Ji Chang Wook starrer

Shin Hye Sun is portraying the character of a professional fashion photographer returning to her hometown, in new stills from Welcome to Samdalri. Taking the lead alongside her in the upcoming drama is Ji Chang Wook.

Shin Hye Sun transforms into a professional fashion photographer in Welcome to Samdalri

Directed by Cha Young Hoon, renowned for When the Camellia Blooms, Welcome to Samdalri features Ji Chang Wook as Jo Yong Pil, a steadfast resident of Jeju Island who has spent his entire life protecting fellow residents of the island. Alongside him, Shin Hye Sun takes on the role of Jo Sam Dal, Jo Yong Pil's childhood friend who shares a deep bond with him.

In contrast to Jo Yong Pil, who found contentment in staying in their hometown of Samdal, Jo Sam Dal believed that Jeju Island couldn't contain her potential, so she journeyed to Seoul in pursuit of her dreams.

However, an unforeseen event shakes Sam Dal's life just as she reaches the zenith of her career. This incident results in a sudden downfall, leaving her wounded and prompting her to return to Samdalri, a place that stands in stark contrast to the bustling city life of Seoul.

In the freshly revealed stills, Sam Dal exudes an unmistakable aura of professionalism as she stands behind the camera on a set. Her sharp and focused gaze, along with her impeccably timed shutter clicks, highlight her unwavering commitment to crafting the perfect shot. Furthermore, her effortless and composed demeanor is a testament to her seasoned professionalism and the results she achieves bear witness to the years of dedication and hard work she has poured into her craft.

Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun starrer Welcome to Samdalri is slated to premiere on December 2

Welcome to Samdalri is a forthcoming South Korean television series created by Kwon Hye Joo and directed by Cha Young Hoon. It features a talented ensemble of actors, including Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hye Sun, and Kang Young Seok. The series is slated for its premiere on JTBC on December 2, 2023, with episodes set to air every Saturday and Sunday at 22:30.

The narrative of the series revolves around the intertwined lives of two childhood friends, Jo Yong Pil (portrayed by Ji Chang Wook) and Jo Sam Dal (played by Shin Hye Sun). Their journey takes an unexpected turn following a tragic incident caused by a weather report mistake, resulting in the loss of Yong Pil's mother. As their destinies become entangled, will this chain of events lead them on a path toward rediscovery and reconnection, shedding light on the enduring bonds of their friendship?

