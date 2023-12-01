Welcome to Samdalri OST teaser: Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun's cute chemistry to SEVENTEEN's DK's Short Hair

Welcome to Samdalri featuring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun dropped the teaser for the OST Short Hair by SEVENTEEN's DK. The drama is set in a small town on an island and tells the story of two former lovers reuniting and finding themselves in their hometown. Fans eagerly wait for the drama's release to see the fun-loving chemistry. The teasers released have given insights into the ups and downs in the characters' lives.

Welcome to Samdalri releases OST teaser by SEVENTEEN's DK featuring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun

SEVENTEEN member DK sang the OST Short Hair for the upcoming romance comedy Welcome to Samdalri. On December 1, the teaser for the OST by DK was dropped. In the video, Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun share an adorable chemistry. The two were cute together when they were young lovers. Now that they have matured, they share a very different relationship. But they still can't resist each other.

Welcome to Samdalri: Release date, cast, crew, plot, and other details

Welcome to Samdalri will be premieriering on December 2 on JTBC. The drama will air every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 pm KST which is 7:00 pm IST. It will also be streaming on Netflix.

Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun, Shin Dong Mi, Kang Mi Na, Kim Mi Kyung, Lee Jae Won, Bae Myung Jin, and Kang Young Seok will be appearing in the series.

The series is directed by Cha Young Hoo. He is known for delivering hits like When the Camellia Blooms, Forecasting Love and Weather, and Are You Human? Kwon Hye Joo has written the script and has previously been a part of comedies like Go Back Couple and The Sound of Your Heart.

Welcome to Samdalri is the story of a successful photographer Jo Sam Dal who has fallen from grace due to an incident. She returned to her hometown, a place she always wanted to avoid. Here she reunites with her childhood friend Jo Young Pil who is a weather forecaster.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Welcome to Samdalri Ep 1 teaser: Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun try best to avoid each other