Welcome to Samdalri: Shin Hye Sun teases upcoming drama starring Ji Chang Wook with new update

South Korean actress Shin Hye Sun excited fans by sharing a new update on her upcoming K-drama series titled Welcome to Samdalri. Shin Hye Sun is known for her impressive acting skills and her ability to convey the same emotions to her audience. She is known for remarkable K-dramas like Mr. Queen, Angel's Last Mission: Love, and more. Her upcoming K-drama Welcome to Samdalri also stars actor Ji Chang Wook.

Shin Hye Sun shares new update on upcoming drama Welcome to Samdalri

Shin Hye Sun took to Instagram to share a mysterious photograph. In the picture, she and her co-star Ji Chang Wook from Welcome to Samdalri are seen sitting together facing the sea. Their backs are visible to the audience. Shin Hye Sun is seen laying her head on Ji Chang Wook's shoulder.

As soon as she dropped this on her Instagram, fans were confused to assume what could it signify. Is it a hint that the upcoming K-drama is coming soon or is it a kick-off for the K-drama's promotions? Some even mentioned that it is Shin Hye Sun coded and shared excitement over the hype being created.

She tagged her co-star in the post, raising more suspicions. We will have to wait and see what Shin Hye Sun has in store for the eagerly waiting fans. No caption was put on the post, leaving the audience clueless about what it could mean.

About Welcome to Samdalri

Welcome to Samdalri is an upcoming Korean drama that is expected to be released in December 2023. It is a JTBC drama based on the romance, life, and drama genre. The main cast of the upcoming K-drama includes Shin Hye Sun, Ji Chang Wook, and Kang Young Seok.

Welcome to Samdalri revolves around Jo Yong Pil who decides to become a weather forecaster after her mother passes away working as a female diver. His ability to not let fake news and misinformation stay earns him a reputation at work for being unafraid. Whereas Jo Sam Dal is his childhood friend and they both grew up together. She decides to move out of this small town and live in Seoul.

Jo Sam Dal's life changes when her career comes crashing down, she returns back home. She and Jo Yong Pil have drifted apart due to an incident but when they come across one another all those emotions come running back to them which were once lost.

