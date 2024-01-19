Welcome to Samdalri star Shin Hye Sun likely to lead upcoming melodrama To My Harry: Report

Shin Hye Sun is reported to lead an upcoming melodrama To My Harry (literal title) scheduled to be aired on JTBC. The actress is currently entertaining the audience with her rom-com drama Welcome to Samdalri, broadcasting on the same channel on weekends. The show has garnered massive success and it will conclude this week. With the success of this drama, fans are eagerly anticipating updates on her next project.

Shin Hye Sun reported to lead new melodrama To My Harry

To My Harry is a melodrama written by Han Ga Ram, who has penned another famous drama called When the Weather is Nice (2020). The show is produced by Studio Dragon, the creator of various trending series such as Kkondae Intern (2020), Connect (2022), and more.

Shin Hye Sun plays the protagonist Joo Eun Ho, an announcer with Dissociative Personality Disorder (DID). She develops this condition after losing her younger brother. In addition, her relationship with her long-time boyfriend also comes to an end. The show follows Joo Eun Ho’s journey of dealing with a never-ending series of sorrowful events, which compel her to go through emotional turmoil. The show describes how grief-stricken people and the loved ones around them suffer in the process.

Advertisement

More about Shin Hye Sun’s latest endeavors

Shin Hye Sun is one of the most experimental South Korean actresses of the current generation. Starting her career with minor roles, her talent was ultimately recognized as she landed her first leading role in the family drama My Golden Life (2017). She has portrayed varied characters on-screen such as a blind ballerina in the rom-com drama Angel's Last Mission: Love (2019), a Queen of Joseon who has the soul of a man in the historical-comedy show Mr. Queen (2020), and many more.

2023 was an incredible year for the actress as she starred in two commercially successful films titled Target and Brave Citizen, and two K-dramas namely, See You in My 19th Life, Welcome to Samdalri (2023-2024). Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Welcome to Samdalri Ep 13 and 14 Review: Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun confront grief