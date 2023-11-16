Welcome to Samdalri teaser 3: Ji Chang Wook-Shin Hye Sun promise to deliver friendship, romance and heartbreak

Welcome to Samdalri is a much-awaited romantic comedy with Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun as leads. The drama is scheduled to be released on December 2. The JTBC drama will be taking over the slot which is currently airing the hit series Strong Girl Nam Soon. Both actors are not new to the genre and have proved their skills in previous dramas like Suspicious Partner and Mr Queen. Fans eagerly anticipate how the chemistry of the two will be on screen for the upcoming project.

Welcome to Samdalri teaser 3 breakdown

The teaser 3 delves deeper into Jo Sam Dal's inner turmoil. She is a renowned photographer who falls from grace due to certain events. Over the years when she was away from her hometown, she seemed to have lost herself and how she used to be once. As she returns to her hometown, she reunites with her old lover Jo Young Pil. The two spend time together enjoying the peace and quiet of the small town as she slowly starts to recognise herself.

Welcome to Samdalri: Release date, cast and crew, summary and other details

Welcome to Samdalri is slated to release on December 2 on JTBC. The romantic comedy will be aired on every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 pm KST which is 7:00 pm IST. Global fans can enjoy the show on Netflix.

The project is directed by Cha Young Hoon who is known for delivering hits like When the Camellia Blooms, Forecasting Love and Weather, and Are You Human? Kwon Hye Joo has penned the script and has previously been a part of Go Back Couple and The Sound of Your Heart.

Along with Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun in the lead, Shin Dong Mi, Kang Mi Na, Kim Mi Kyung, Lee Jae Won, Bae Myung Jin and Kang Young Seok will also be appearing in the series.

Welcome to Samdalri is the story of a successful photographer Jo Sam Dal who has fallen from grace due to an incident. She returned to her hometown, a place she always wanted to avoid. Here she reunites with her childhood friend Jo Young Pil who is a weather forecaster.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Welcome to Samdalri: Kang Mina to join Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun starrer romantic comedy