Welcome to Samdalri teaser OUT: Watch first look of Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun's romantic comedy

Welcome to Samdalri is a much anticipated romantic comedy starring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun which will be released on December 2. The JTBC drama will be taking over the hit series Strong Girl Nam Soon. Ji Chang Wook has previously played the lead in Suspicious Partner and Shin Hye Sun in Mr Queen so this genre is one that the actors have previously explored and excelled at. Hence fans eagerly await the release of their new project.

Welcome to Samdalri trailer breakdown

The teaser opens with people of a small coastal town discussing that Jo Sam Dal is back. Everyone is shocked to hear the news of her return. Ji Chang Wook can be seen calling out to Shin Hye Sun who plays the role of the famous photographer Jo Sam Dal. While she starts mingling with the people in town, she actually wants to keep her arrival a secret. She tries hard to not be seen and runs away from people but in this small town, she can run but cannot hide.

Welcome to Samdalri: Release date, cast and summary

Welcome to Samdalri will be released on December 2 on JTBC and will be playing every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 pm KST which is 7:00 pm IST. Fans can also enjoy the show on Netflix.

The romantic comedy will star Ji Chang Wook, Shi Hye Sun, Shin Dong Mi, Kang Mi Na, Kim Mi Kyung, Lee Jae Wo, Bae Myung Jin and Kang Young Seok. The project is directed by Cha Young Hoon who has previously directed for When the Camellia Blooms, Forecasting Love and Weather, Are You Human? and much more. The script has been written by Kwon Hye Joo who also wrote Go Back Couple and The Sound of Your Heart.

Welcome to Samdalri is the story of a successful photographer Jo Sam Dal who has fallen from grace due to an incident. She returned to her hometown, a place she always wanted to avoid. Here she reunites with her childhood friend Jo Young Pil who is a weather forecaster.

